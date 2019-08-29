Home Cities Delhi

Don't want to remain Congress' Delhi in-charge: Chacko

The development comes two days after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Chacko and 14 district presidents to discuss the issue of new city unit chief.

Published: 29th August 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

PC Chacko

Congress in-charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko (File Photo |EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a major blow to Congress ahead of the Delhi assembly elections early next year, state in-charge P.C. Chacko has requested the senior leadership to choose someone else for the post.

Speaking to IANS, Chacko said: "I have not stepped down from my post. But I have asked the leadership to relieve me of my duties."

The development comes two days after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Chacko and 14 district presidents to discuss the issue of new city unit chief, after the death of incumbent and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit last month.

After the meeting on Tuesday, Chacko had said that no outsider will be chosen to head the Delhi unit.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the national capital, which it had ruled for three consecutive terms till 2013 under Dikshit. It had, however, lost the 2013 elections to the Aam Aadmi Party and was completely wiped out in the 2015 Assembly elections where the AAP, which won 67 out of 70 seats.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P C Chacko Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Congress
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp