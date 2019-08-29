Home Cities Delhi

Free bus rides for women from October 29 in Delhi

Women will be able to get free rides using 'single-journey passes' to be available with the bus conductors.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Thursday approved free rides for women on DTC buses as well as its cluster buses. Women will be able to commute on DTC buses for free from October 29. The proposal was approved by the cabinet at the Delhi secretariat in the afternoon.

“The cabinet gave its in-principle approval to the Department of Transport’s proposal for free travel to women passengers in all DTC and cluster buses from October 29. Single journey duration passes will be issued to women passengers in these buses. It will be issued by the conductor,” Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot said in a press briefing soon after the cabinet meeting concluded. 

He underlined that it was not a “forced” rule but a “choice” for women passengers. “The conductor will have both the ticket as well as the pass. It is a woman’s choice whether she wants to purchase the ticket or travel for free,” Gahlot added. 

Finance Minister, Manish Sisodia had presented a grant of Rs 290 crore for the free ride scheme for women in Delhi Metro and DTC buses at the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly on 26 August.

