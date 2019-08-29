JNUSU elections 2019: Six candidates in fray for university president post

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six candidates are in the fray for the presidential post at the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union polls, slated for September 6.



The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the United Left have fielded candidates for all the four posts of president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary.



ALSO READ: 14 candidates file papers for 4 JNUSU posts

The United Left comprises All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF). The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has fielded candidate only for the president’s post.



The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) is contesting on two posts — president and general secretary — while the Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal, students’ wing of RJD, will be contesting for the posts of president and vice-president.

Aishe Ghosh of the SFI, Jitendra Suna of BAPSA, Manish Jangid of ABVP, Prashant Kumar of NSUI, Priyanka Bharti of the Chhatra RJD and Raghvendra, an independent candidate, are the six presidential candidates. The nominations for the elections will be filed on Tuesday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) this time will have 43 councillors, the university poll panel said. Till last year, the number of councillors was 31 but the number went up to 43 due to an amendment made to the JNUSU constitution.

Some of the schools where the number of councillors has been increased are the School for Sanskrit and Indic Studies, School of Engineering, Special Centre for Molecular Medicine and School of Arts and Aesthetics.