Juttis as winterwear? Delhi based Akanksha Chhabra gives you a limited edition line

Ayesha Singh

Express News Service

There’s nothing more helpful than a pair of ugg boots or sneakers to keep those feet snug in winters. These are comfortable, practical and irreplaceably in vogue.



But to make juttis an equally prolific counterpart for winter wearability, Akanksha, Aarti and Neha Chhabra, co-founders of the jutti brand, Pastels and Pop, have created a limited-edition line to warm you up to the idea of these ethnic footwear as a comfortable choice.

Their Autumn/Winter line has juttis in raw silk, tissue and brocade – fabrics that are known for generating warmth.



Their bright hues and embroideries are meant to signify the richness of Indian festivals, weddings and even firecrackers, explains Akanksha Chhabra.



Pop colours, she says, will draw attention this season. Red will reign and so will orange, yellow and pink; colours that this new line is fashioned in.

Chhabra feels juttis have come of age. There was a time when people just wore brown juttis.



Till the recent jutti renaissance that led to the restoration of juttis in trendy, modish and extremely versatile variants, especially the heel-less ones, addressing the issue of discomfort.



The Punjabi jutti, also known as jooti, khussa and mojari is making a speedy comeback, informs Akanksha.

“Juttis have suffered a lot at the hands of the western footwear. Thousands of craftsmen lost their jobs. But the revival story of juttis is one to proudly speak off. And we are happy to be a part of its the contemporisation process,” she says.



The handiwork on the Autumn/Winter line of juttis involves floral prints and silk threads, sequins, pearls, handmade laces, ribbons, zardosi, tassels, and knot, ribbon and mirror embroidery are used to embellish the juttis.

These juttis are designed keeping the year-end festivities in mind, hence the glitter and glam look to get your feet stylishly winter-ready.

Availability: Pastelsandpop.com