Home Cities Delhi

Juttis as winterwear? Delhi based Akanksha Chhabra gives you a limited edition line

There’s nothing more helpful than a pair of ugg boots or sneakers to keep those feet snug in winters. These are comfortable, practical and irreplaceably in vogue.

Published: 29th August 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Akanksha Chhabra co-founder of Pastel and Pop

Akanksha Chhabra co-founder of Pastel and Pop

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

There’s nothing more helpful than a pair of ugg boots or sneakers to keep those feet snug in winters. These are comfortable, practical and irreplaceably in vogue.

But to make juttis an equally prolific counterpart for winter wearability, Akanksha, Aarti and Neha Chhabra, co-founders of the jutti brand, Pastels and Pop, have created a limited-edition line to warm you up to the idea of these ethnic footwear as a comfortable choice. 

Their Autumn/Winter line has juttis in raw silk, tissue and brocade – fabrics that are known for generating warmth.

Their bright hues and embroideries are meant to signify the richness of Indian festivals, weddings and even firecrackers, explains Akanksha Chhabra.

Pop colours, she says, will draw attention this season. Red will reign and so will orange, yellow and pink; colours that this new line is fashioned in.

 Chhabra feels juttis have come of age. There was a time when people just wore brown juttis.

Till the recent jutti renaissance that led to the restoration of juttis in trendy, modish and extremely versatile variants, especially the heel-less ones, addressing the issue of discomfort. 

The Punjabi jutti, also known as jooti, khussa and mojari is making a speedy comeback, informs Akanksha.

“Juttis have suffered a lot at the hands of the western footwear. Thousands of craftsmen lost their jobs. But the revival story of juttis is one to proudly speak off. And we are happy to be a part of its the contemporisation process,” she says.

The handiwork on the Autumn/Winter line of juttis involves floral prints and silk threads, sequins, pearls, handmade laces, ribbons, zardosi, tassels, and knot, ribbon and mirror embroidery are used to embellish the juttis. 

These juttis are designed keeping the year-end festivities in mind, hence the glitter and glam look to get your feet stylishly winter-ready. 

Availability: Pastelsandpop.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akanksha Chhabra Pastels and Pop
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp