Home Cities Delhi

Man dies after being stabbed eight times, shot twice over altercation in Delhi's Tigri

During investigation it was found that Rohit had an altercation with another person named Akash on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man died after being stabbed repeatedly and shot twice following a quarrel in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Rohit, a resident of JJ camp Tigri in Sangam Vihar, they said.

"Police received information at around 11.10 pm on Wednesday about the incident. The victim was rushed to Batra hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," a senior police officer said.

During investigation it was found that Rohit had an altercation with another person named Akash on Wednesday afternoon.

Later at night, when Rohit was going home, Akash, his brother Annu, another person named Kapil and his associates caught him and stabbed him multiple times.

The also shot him twice, the police said.

It has come to light that the deceased and accused persons were all criminals and were at loggerheads, they said.

Two days before the incident, Rohit had gone to kill the accused, but somehow they got to know about it and managed to escape.

Later, on Wednesday night, when they saw Rohit, they killed him, the officials said.

Rohit was stabbed eight times and shot from close range, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Tigri police station.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and whereabouts of the accused.

Teams have been formed to nab them, the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi crime
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp