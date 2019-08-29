Man dies after being stabbed eight times, shot twice over altercation in Delhi's Tigri

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man died after being stabbed repeatedly and shot twice following a quarrel in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Rohit, a resident of JJ camp Tigri in Sangam Vihar, they said.

"Police received information at around 11.10 pm on Wednesday about the incident. The victim was rushed to Batra hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," a senior police officer said.

During investigation it was found that Rohit had an altercation with another person named Akash on Wednesday afternoon.

Later at night, when Rohit was going home, Akash, his brother Annu, another person named Kapil and his associates caught him and stabbed him multiple times.

The also shot him twice, the police said.

It has come to light that the deceased and accused persons were all criminals and were at loggerheads, they said.

Two days before the incident, Rohit had gone to kill the accused, but somehow they got to know about it and managed to escape.

Later, on Wednesday night, when they saw Rohit, they killed him, the officials said.

Rohit was stabbed eight times and shot from close range, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Tigri police station.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and whereabouts of the accused.

Teams have been formed to nab them, the police added.