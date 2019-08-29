Home Cities Delhi

Ravidas temple row: AAP government asks DDA to start process of land denotification

The minister urged the DDA to accord 'top priority' to the issue as 'each day of delay will aggravate the hurt caused to crores of persons belonging to the marginalised communities of India.'

Published: 29th August 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day before a Dalit groups protest over the demolition of the Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad forest area here, the AAP government Thursday asked the Delhi Development Authority to immediately initiate the process of denotification of the land from the forest category.

On August 21, Dalit groups had organised a massive protest in at Ramlila Maidan, bringing traffic movement to a standstill.

The protesters had turned violent after the police prevented them from moving to the site of the temple, demolished by the DDA on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: SAD forms committee to hold talks with Centre on Guru Ravidas temple issue

The Dalit groups have given a call for another protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

In a letter to DDA Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday, "An early resolution of the matter is required, which would be possible only if the owner of the land, which is the DDA, requests the forest department for denotifying the land from the forest category."

"Accordingly, you are requested to immediately review the matter and send an appropriate request to the forest department for denotifying the land so that Delhi government can send a proposal to the central government for approval and allotment of land for construction of Sant Ravi Das temple," the letter reads.

The minister urged the DDA to accord "top priority" to the issue as "each day of delay will aggravate the hurt caused to crores of persons belonging to the marginalised communities of India who hold Sant Ravi Das as venerable, derive their meaning of life from his teachings".

The issue also resonated in the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly.

During debate and discussion, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had demanded that the Centre give at least four acres of land to rebuild the temple  either through filing a review petition in the Supreme Court or passing an ordinance  at the same site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravidas temple Ravidas temple row Guru Ravidas temple issue
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp