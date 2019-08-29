Home Cities Delhi

Sayantan Samanta addresses agrarian crisis through significant art

It was the changing agrarian landscape around him that motivated the 25-year-old to create artworks  on the critical situation. His focus here being the illegal land acquisition.

Art work titled 'Transformation of agricultural land'

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

“I am from Dankuni in Hooghly, Kolkata, and I grew up watching my village convert into an industrial suburb,” says Sayantan Samanta. His solo art show, titled Blue Print, is on view in Delhi.

“We are losing cultivable land due to land mafia operating in the country. After 30 years, the world population will be double of what it was in 2015. How will we manage food for such huge population if we don’t retain our agricultural land now? We will have to face the consequences,” says Samanta, who studied Master of Fine Arts in Sculpture from Shantiniketan. He calls his work artistic activism.

“With these works I want to make people understand the gravity of the situation we are dealing with now,” he adds. 

For instance, his work titled Vacant Spaces Will Not Be Vacant, depicts the vacant lands that are captured by the investors and benefit only the middlemen.

“Influential investors buy or acquire land from poor farmers using several gimmicks, thus leaving the farmers helpless and the lands barren. We all will suffer in the end, but we don’t take it seriously and just concentrate on temporary benefits,” he says.

These 12 miniature physical constructions, as he calls them, have been created using construction material such as concrete, iron, brass, fibre glass, clay powder and fertilisers.

Samanta, who is a part of the artist incubator programme at Piramal Foundation, says, “The medium doesn’t matter, it’s the subject that I am more passionate about. The subject here being the drastic changes in topography caused by industrialisation of agricultural lands.”

When: September 27 
Where: Korean Cultural Centre
 

