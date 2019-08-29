Home Cities Delhi

The five Delhi areas known for repeated waterlogging complaints

In June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed the senior officials to take all possible effective measures to ensure that residents of Delhi do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles wade through waterlogged road under the rail bridge at ITO

Vehicles wade through waterlogged road under the rail bridge at ITO | ( File Photo )

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The majority of complaints about poor road conditions and waterlogging this monsoon were received by the Public Works Department (PWD) from five spots in the national capital. The department has been trying to fix the bottleneck areas of Nangloi and Mundka.

“There was not much rainfall this time but repeated complaints were received from Nangloi, Mundka and Jahangirpuri. The other three spots include Pankha road-Dabri, Devli road and ITO road in Central Delhi,” said a source from the PWD. 

The Nangloi- Mundka road has been facing drainage problems which choke the road as soon as it rains. 
Taking cognisance of the issue, the high-level officials of the PWD have made visits to the area to find a solution to the problem. 

“The drainage system on this road is broken. During rains, water comes in from all sides and the Delhi Jal Board’s water also flows in the PWD drains. We have been deciding on whether to built new drains or repair the old ones. An estimate of the project has been made and sent to the chief engineer,” a PWD official told this newspaper. 

In June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed the senior officials to take all possible effective measures to ensure that residents of Delhi do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging during monsoon days. He had asked the officials to fix the waterlogging issue at the vulnerable spots in the city  which have been identified. 

“There are shortcomings in tackling water logging during monsoon. Vulnerable water logging points are known and it must be ensured that the problem does not occur in the already known points. If for any reason like a structural defect at any point, waterlogging can’t be prevented, then it should be clearly recorded,” the chief minister had told all departments concerned.

