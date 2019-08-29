Versatile warrior: Mercedes GLB to make debut

Praveen Raja By

GLB is the latest Mercedes-Benz SUV that is set to go on sale in the UK later this year. We are certain that the Indian wing of the German automobile company will bring it to our shores as well.



After all, they have been quick to introduce their latest offerings in the country and the GLB holds a lot of potential in our market since it comes with seven seats as standard across the range.

Following the global design philosophy of the brand’s SUVs, the new model carries a butch look that is a perfect mix of luxury, elegance and sportiness.



It is a robust-looking machine that gets 18-inch alloys as standard on the Sport variants while the AMG Line benefits from 19-inch rims. The car also gets LED headlights and taillights and aluminium roof rails to accentuate its sporty appeal.

The cabin has that typical Mercedes-Benz look and feel, and is finished in fine materials that include Artico man-made leather upholstery, a seven-inch digital cockpit display and a seven-inch touchscreen media display with MBUX multimedia on board.



The premium models get bigger 10.25-inch digital displays. You also get an interior lighting package and enough space in all three rows for adults to sit comfortably.

Engine and trim options include the GLB 200 with a 163 hp petrol motor that delivers 250 Nm torque; the GLB 200 d gets a diesel engine that can churn out 150 hp and 320 Nm torque and the range-topping GLB 220 d 4MATIC AMG Line is powered by a 190 hp diesel motor that delivers 400 Nm of torque.



Incidentally, the GLB 200 d and 220 d also get an 8G-DCT transmission.The GLB is expected to be priced from `40 lakh onwards.