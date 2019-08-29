Video of man being beaten up not of Delhi, says police

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two days after a man was thrashed to death in the Chandni Chowk area, a video capturing a similar incident surfaced on the social media on Wednesday but the Delhi Police said that the clip was not of the capital.

In the video, a group of men can be seen beating up one outside a hotel named Sara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Harendra Kumar Singh said that the video was from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city.

"A very farcical message has been attributed to the incident of Old Delhi Railway Station. This video is shot somewhere else as seen and verified from the background showing Sara Hotel Bar and Restaurant. No such hotel here. Google link shows this somewhere in Devpuri. For all to take note and careful from mischief mongers," Singh said in a statement.

In the incident reported on Monday night, a man, identified as Mohammad Owais, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, died during a scuffle following an argument with a hawker over the price of headphones in central Delhi's Kotwali area.

According to police, Owais was buying headphones from the hawker and seeking to bargain. At this, the hawker abused him, and this led to a spat which turned violent and Owais was beaten up and died.

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered as there wasn't any external injury which could lead to death.

Two accused -- Ayyub and Lallan -- were arrested on Tuesday.