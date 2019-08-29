Home Cities Delhi

Video of man being beaten up not of Delhi, says police

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Harendra Kumar Singh said that the video was from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two days after a man was thrashed to death in the Chandni Chowk area, a video capturing a similar incident surfaced on the social media on Wednesday but the Delhi Police said that the clip was not of the capital.

In the video, a group of men can be seen beating up one outside a hotel named Sara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Harendra Kumar Singh said that the video was from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city.

"A very farcical message has been attributed to the incident of Old Delhi Railway Station. This video is shot somewhere else as seen and verified from the background showing Sara Hotel Bar and Restaurant. No such hotel here. Google link shows this somewhere in Devpuri. For all to take note and careful from mischief mongers," Singh said in a statement.

In the incident reported on Monday night, a man, identified as Mohammad Owais, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, died during a scuffle following an argument with a hawker over the price of headphones in central Delhi's Kotwali area.

According to police, Owais was buying headphones from the hawker and seeking to bargain. At this, the hawker abused him, and this led to a spat which turned violent and Owais was beaten up and died.

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered as there wasn't any external injury which could lead to death.

Two accused -- Ayyub and Lallan -- were arrested on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi viral video
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp