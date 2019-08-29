Home Cities Delhi

Viral lynching video from Meerut not Delhi, claims Delhi Police

A case under Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide) was registered as there was not any external injury which could lead to death.

Published: 29th August 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after a man died in a scuffle in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, a video claiming to capture the incident surfaced on social media. However, the Delhi Police said that the viral clip was shot in Meerut.    

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, north, Harendra Kumar Singh said that the video, which shows a group thrashing a man, was from Devpuri in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

“A very farcical message has been attributed to the incident of Old Delhi Railway Station. This video is shot somewhere else as seen and verified from the background showing Sara Hotel Bar and Restaurant. No such hotel here. Google link shows this somewhere in Devpuri. For all to take note and careful from mischief mongers,” Singh said in a statement.

In the incident reported on Monday night at Old Delhi Railway Station, a man, identified as Mohammad Ovaish, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, died during a scuffle following an argument with a hawker over the price of headphones, in central Delhi’s Kotwali area. 

According to eyewitnesses, Ovaish collapsed while bargaining with the hawker. A case under Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide) was registered as there was not any external injury which could lead to death.

