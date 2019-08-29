Home Cities Delhi

Women and responsibility: Sarita Vijayan's initiative to educate Delhi women

Social entrepreneur SaritaVijayan believes that one needs to understand the responsibility of their choice and then the rights through which they act.

Social entrepreneur Sarita Vijayan

By Angela Paljor
Behind the wheels of the car, Sarita Vijayan sat listening to a podcast of Elon Musk in an interview.

When the tech whiz was asked why he started a rocket company, he replied, ‘I was thinking of ways to move humanity forward’. His response got the social entrepreneur and activist thinking, ‘what can we do to move humanity forward?’ Her ponderings in time led her to establish a platform called WAR Room

(Women And Responsibility) that focuses on finding ways to empower the urban women. 

Vijayan believes that one needs to understand the responsibility of their choice and then the rights through which they act. “It is essential to understand that life is a series of choices you make,” says the Vijayan, 45. “Some people may be forced into a corner due to circumstances, but ultimately if something has to change it has to start from yourself. Through WAR Room, we want to build a community where the idea of responsibility is taken up by as many people.” 

The platform works on four broad topics: self-defense, financial, legal training and deep-conditioning. Vijayan, who has made self-defense mandatory at her work space, explains through an example. “You may find yourself in certain situation that is not safe for you. While you expect the police to save you, at least you can carry a whistle. If you want security, first get rid of the mental fear and learn some basic moves. Even 10 seconds can make a difference.”  

In terms of finance, the social activist believes that we often look at our career as optional, but unless one doesn’t have money to support herself, there are no free lunches. “So, the surest way of keeping your freedom together, is footing your own bill.”

In her numerous workshops across India, when Vijayan asked women if they were aware of any law against molestation, they had no clue. 

“Society does not want a woman to respond to molestation. It suits the society that the woman surrounds herself with that shame. These are subtle ways in which the society controls women without saying so. If somebody molests you and you go to a police station immediately instead of 20 months later, and are aware of what and which law was violated… the conversation with the police then would be different. This just needs a little nudge in the right direction. Training children in college about the molestation and telling them these are questions you’ll be asked in the court of law and to answer these without shame…,” says Vijayan, who feels that while these verticals may not change your life entirely, it’ll definitely set you on different journey.

On the personal front, Vijayan, an alumna of Sophia College and Government Law College, feels blessed to have liberal parents. Based in Mumbai, she feels more equipped to present a suggestion in context of urban women and so does the platform.

“I don’t feel equipped to talk about rural space. Right now, WAR Room is about metros and mini metros. The cultural context of society is very different. But the idea of war room is not judging anybody.

If a woman decides that her happiness is to listening to kids and husband who are we to judge that? All we’re saying is that if you make that choice, the idea of freedom gets altered for you.

So you need to be aware of that… it’s not that women can assume to keep on making these choices and in the same breath talk about freedom. Freedom comes with a price. WAR Room offers a calm, unemotional way of looking into things.”

While highlighting responsibility over rights, Vijayan, in no way is discounting the fact that society has not been prejudiced. 

“I also believe that if you’re anti-anything, it is a waste of time. Life is greatly enjoyable journey provided you should first train and equip yourself. We can’t wait for society to change,” she concludes.

