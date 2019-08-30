Home Cities Delhi

151 Delhi schools issued show-cause for not having special educators

In its notice, the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has warned these schools of strict action if they failed to appoint a special educator within six weeks of the notice.

Ramjas Public School

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A child rights body of the Delhi government has found that 151 schools in the city do not have special educators for children with special needs and issued show-cause notices to them. 

The DCPCR said the schools either have to certify within 15 days of the receipt of the notice that a special educator is already engaged in the school or appoint one within six weeks of the notice.

“In case, the school is unable to appoint a special educator within the given time, the school is directed to show a cause of the same, failing which the commission would be constrained to recommend to the board (CBSE) the initiation of disaffiliation of the school,” the notice read.

The notice mentioned that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had in 2015 directed all affiliated schools to appoint special educators to ensure quality education for all children, including those with special needs.

Sarika Arora, principal of Ramjas Public School, Anand Parvat, which has been served a notice said they are going to hire a special educator soon. “We got children with special needs in April and we are going to hire a special educator soon,” she said. 

( With PTI inputs )

