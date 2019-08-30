Home Cities Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh hits back at former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken's claims

Electricity charge has been the talk of town ever since the AAP government announced 200 units of free electricity.

Published: 30th August 2019

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, Sanjay Singh, on Thursday called the allegations leveled by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken as “absurd”.  

Earlier during the day former Delhi Congress president Maken stated that the electricity subsidy should be transferred directly to the consumers and the narrative that the AAP government has been stating, that the power charges in Delhi are the lowest in the country, are false.

“The comments made by Maken could not be anymore baseless. We are providing 200 units of electricity free to the people. Pick up any state and see the charges. Maken should come out and tell everyone as to why the electricity in Delhi was privatised under his regime and why the rate of electricity was Rs 7 per unit in Delhi between 2010-2013” said the senior AAP leader.

Over the past year, Kejriwal’s government had been the target of the opposition and when the Delhi Electricty Regulatory Commission (DERC), a judicial authority on the matter, announced a considerable amount of reduction in the fixed charges, it was a shot in the arm of the establishment.

Rubbishing the allegations, Singh said that Maken sounded like a spokesperson of the BJP and launched a scathing attack directed towards the Congress government for privatising electricity during their reign. 

