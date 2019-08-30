Home Cities Delhi

Birds rescued in August three times more than previous months in Delhi

 As many as 717 birds were rescued by Delhi Fire Services this month, almost three times more than previous months.

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

The rise in the number of fowls rescued has been attributed to the use of Chinese manja (kite strings) on Independence Day.

The festivities in the national capital were marked largely by the flying of kites. According to animal rights activist Ajay Dubey, the forest guidelines that make it mandatory for forest units to sensitise people in the matter of safeguarding fowls were “not being followed”.

“The most important thing is for forest units and urban department to take precautions against any such activities. Those who take preventive measures are the ones who sensitise the common man about the problem. If there has been a failure in curbing activities that are proving to be hazardous, the forest units should be held accountable. There are forest guidelines on sensitisation,” Dubey said.

Even though birds have the ability to recover from acute physiological stressors due to their exposure to radiation, Dubey said air pollution has emerged as the biggest hazard that the fowls are faced with.

“Radiation, air pollution and noise pollution are, of course, issues threatening birds, but air pollution is clearly the biggest problem,” he said.

Dubey rued lack of studies to understand the reasons behind the failure of authorities to save birds, as it was a “low-priority issue” for them.

“Not a single institute is conducting a research to find where the government is failing in handling this situation. If you do a research, you can make a long-term plan on it. Academic institutions should get involved and make a contribution,” he said, adding, “Though they don’t talk about it, once can understand their problem. It’s a low-priority issue. The issue doesn’t get the importance it deserves.”

According to the Chief Fire Officer, the increase in number of birds rescued till August 28 as against the 222 rescued in July and 130 in June, was because of extensive kite-flying this month.

On Independence Day, a 28-year-old civil engineer, riding a scooter, died after a Chinese manja slit his throat in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

