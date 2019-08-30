Home Cities Delhi

BJP, AAP spar over Arvind Kejriwal government's water bill waiver scheme

The BJP and AAP workers raised slogans and indulged in heated arguments as Goel addressed the meeting.

Published: 30th August 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Dilip Pandey

AAP leader Dilip Pandey (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP and the AAP sparred over the Kejriwal government's water bill waiver scheme at a public meeting in Mukherjee Nagar here on Friday, with both sides accusing the other of resorting to "bullying".

Former Union minister Vijay Goel alleged that Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey, accompanied by "goons" of his party, "attacked and disrupted" the meeting organised by a local resident welfare association where people were demanding refund of the amount paid by them towards water bills.

Pandey, however, said he went to the meeting to have a dialogue over the issue with Goel but was "pushed away" by BJP workers and police.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on last Tuesday announced graded waiver of water bill arrears with full exemption in case of colonies dominated by lower middle class people.

ALSO READ: Delhi Opposition attack AAP government's latest one-time water bill waiver announcement

The BJP and AAP workers raised slogans and indulged in heated arguments as Goel addressed the meeting.

The water bill waiver sop, announced just a few months before the Assembly polls in Delhi, has led the BJP to term it as a "freebie" handed out by the AAP government for electoral gains.

"In the public meeting organised by the resident welfare association, people said was it their fault that they honestly paid their water bills.

ALSO READ: Who is your CM candidate against Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, AAP asks BJP

Dilip Pandey and the goons of Kejriwal attacked and disrupted it," Goel alleged.

He said that a complaint has been lodged at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Goel has been demanding that water bills paid by people before the announcement of the waiver scheme by the Kejriwal government should also be refunded.

Pandey asked the BJP leader if his party could promise in its manifesto to refund the water bills paid by the people and whether BJP-ruled states could take such a step.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal government​ AAP BJP Delhi water bill waiver scheme Delhi water bill waiver
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp