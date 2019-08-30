BJP launches 'Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra' to highlight AAP ‘failures’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with an eye on the next Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched the ‘Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra’ (March for Change to Save Delhi).



The yatra, launched by Delhi BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, is aimed at highlighting the ‘failures’ of the Kejriwal government.



As part of the campaign, the BJP would go door-to-door and apprise people how the AAP government had failed to live up to their expectations and fulfill promises made to them.



The march will cover 14 districts of the national capital and all 70 assembly constituencies, Tiwari said.

The first public meeting, as part of the campaign, took place in Bhalaswa Dairy area of northwest Delh. Local BJP MP Hansraj and senior party leaders of Delhi were present at the meeting.

“The message and purpose of Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra is to make the Kejriwal government wake up from its deep slumber and remind them of the unfulfilled promises to the people. While raising public awareness on the welfare schemes already launched by our government at the Centre, we will also unmask AAP by highlighting its failed promises to the people,” Tiwari said.



Speaking at the public meeting, the MP from Northeast Delhi said while the central government had issued a notification on the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the Kejriwal government was busy taking credit for the same.



“The decision to provide ownership rights to the unauthorised colonies is a step towards regularizing these residential spaces. People know how the Kejriwal government continues to stall and obstruct the implementation of targeted public welfare schemes of the Centre,” Tiwari said.



He said the people had reposed their trust in the AAP by giving them a huge mandate, but they failed make good on a single promise on which they fought and won the last Assembly polls.

“Kejriwal stormed to power promising to change Delhi’s politics and governance through transparency and honesty. However, the AAP leaders have been found to be involved in corruption and even crimes against women. This government is wasting public money on false and misleading advertisements and brazen self-promotion,” Tiwari said.



“The time has come to dislodge this government. People have high hopes on us. We will go door-to-door and ask people vote us for the sake of the city’s progress,” he said.