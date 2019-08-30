Delhi's fight against vector menace: Municipal corporation issues new advisory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued another advisory reiterating the need of prevention and control of vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

SDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi, who is also the commissioner of North MCD, has requested all heads of educational institutions and offices to ensure that overhead and other water tanks/containers are properly covered, with lid and overflow pipe/air vent being covered with wire mesh.



Joshi has sent an advisory to all offices of Central & State governments, CPWD, PWD, DDA, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, DMRC, registrars of all universities and deemed universities in Delhi, all associations of professionals and all associations of traders/Chambers of Commerce.

The Commissioner has advised people to buy NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) designed coolers which prevents mosquitos from breeding instead of conventional desert coolers.

“On detection of repeated breeding, besides legal notice, challan and police complaint may be lodged under section 269 of IPC. RWAs, market associations and public should also take preventive measures failing which the outbreak of Dengue and Chikungunya may become uncontrollable,” Joshi noted.

Mayor demands grants for cleanliness workers:

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Avtar Singh, has written a letter to LG Anil Baijal demanding a one time grant of around Rs 1000 crore for meeting dues of ‘Swachhta Karamcharis’.



Singh said R968.97 crore is due to be received by them as per the recommendations of 4th DFC. Singh also detailed the list of arrears of cleanliness workers. He urged release of the money due at the earliest.