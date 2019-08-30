Home Cities Delhi

Lowest electricity tariff claim dismissed by Ajay Maken

Ajay Maken during a presentation of “The Truth Of Power Sector In Delhi” in New Delhi

Ajay Maken during a presentation of “The Truth Of Power Sector In Delhi” in New Delhi| ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dismissing the claim of the Delhi government that the national capital has lowest tariff in the country, former Delhi Congress chief, Ajay Maken, on Thursday alleged that the recent decision, providing free power unto 200 units and 50 per cent subsidy on usage up to 400 units, covered only 17 per cent population of the city not 94 per cent as being projected by the government.

Maken said that Delhi had much higher tariff as compared to other states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. “In 2013-14, the rate of electricity per unit in Delhi was Rs 7.36 paise, which has since reached Rs 8.45 paise per unit. 

The annual increase of tariff since 2013-14 has resulted in an extra revenue collection of a whopping Rs 9,999.25 crore in the last five years, which should be reimbursed. This will sufficed to waive of power charges of six months,” he said.

The former union minister also accused the government of benefitting power companies by releasing subsidy amounting to more than Rs 8,500 crore directly in last five years to them.

“The government has been reimbursing power subsidy to discoms (private companies).

Their audit has not been done. Therefore, through RTI, we have sought month-wise list of beneficiaries or consumers who have received subsidy since 2013, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed their first government in Delhi. We have also asked for the latest list, along with details of amount and units of subsidy extended to consumers,” said Maken at a press conference.

On the occasion, he released a 16-page booklet- ‘The Truth of Power Sector’.  

Suggesting that subsidy amount should directly be transferred to beneficiaries’ bank account, Maken also questioned why the companies were getting subsidy reimbursement without their audit. 

