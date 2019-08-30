No murder case in Delhi's scuffle death yet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No murder case has been registered in the three-day-old incident at Old Delhi Railway Station where a man collapsed during a scuffle and died, police said, amid rumours that the case was converted from Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) to Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The post-mortem examination report hasn’t come as yet. Once we have the results of the report, we might consider changing the section. However, there might also be no need to change the section, as, the incident may turn out to be exactly what it had, prima facie, appeared to be,” said a senior police officer.

On Wednesday, a video, which was claimed of the incident, surfaced on social media. However, the Delhi Police said the viral clip was shot at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the video, which shows a group of attackers thrashing a man, was shot at Devpuri in Meerut.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Ovaish from Shamli in UP, died during a scuffle following an argument with a hawker over the price of headphones in Kotwali area.