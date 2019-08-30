Orient offer throws up another Delhi Scratch & Cash winner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Orient Electric’s recently-launched nationwide ‘Scratch & Cash’ offer has thrown up another winner in the national capital.

Vivek Sharma, a city resident, won a cool cashback of Rs 5,000 on purchasing an Orient ‘Summer Cool’ fan from Singhal Distributor in the city. He is the second, after Vijay Bhardwaj, to claim the cashback offer.



The offer, which will be valid till September 30, offers consumers an instant discount or cashback of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of any Orient electric fan from any authorised retail outlets across the country.

The offer could be availed on the purchase of all types of Orient fans.

The customers are given scratch cards on the purchase of fans to try their luck. Orient Electric Limited is part of the CK Birla Group, a trusted brand for electrical products, which has a presence in over 40 countries.



If offers a range of products including fans, home appliances, lighting and switchgear.