PC Chacko wants to give up charge of Delhi Congress

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress is likely to get a new AICC appointee to manage its affairs soon in place of incumbent in charge PC Chacko as he has requested interim party president Sonia Gandhi to relieve him of the responsibility.

Chacko confirmed to The Morning Standard that he had conveyed his ‘feelings’ to Gandhi on Tuesday during a discussion on the appointment of Delhi Congress chief, a post which has been vacant for about four weeks since the demise of Sheila Dikshit.



However, he indicated that he might remain in charge till the selection of Delhi Congress chief. “I have not written any letter to Congress president as is being reported. I met her in connection with the selection of president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), the job I am doing as directed by her. During the discussion, I informed the party president that I am willing to be relieved,” said Chacko.



Demand for his removal was raised by a faction of the Delhi Congress after the party’s defeat on all seven seats in parliamentary elections.

They argued that the party had lost five elections in the national capital since he took over the charge in 2015.

Senior Congress leaders said that Chacko had wanted to step down as he desired to return to his home state Kerala, and had expressed this to then Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the party’s defeat in Lok Sabha elections in May this year.

“Presently, we are (party leaders) engaged with the selection of city PCC chief. I don’t know when it will be finalised. After that, I will come to know about me,” he said.

A Congress functionary, who claimed to be aware of the matter, said the name of the new in-charge replacing Chacko might be announced in a day or two.