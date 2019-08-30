Six women arrested for honey-trapping men in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six women have been arrested from Rohini area for allegedly honey-trapping men to extort money from them, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a man lodged a complaint in which he stated that he was in contact with a woman from the past two-three months.

On Tuesday, the complainant had gone to pocket-6, Rohini Sector-2 to meet her where he met two more women.

She asked one of the women to take him to a room, police said.

Meanwhile, someone knocked the door and the woman opened it.

Two men, two women and three girls entered the room and took nude pictures and videos of the man, police said.

They allegedly threatened to post his video and picture on social media and demanded Rs 30 lakh from him.

The deal was finalised at Rs 10 lakh, and the victim called his relative and asked him to arrange the money, they said.

Thereafter, the victim's relative gave money to a person near Rajouri Garden Gate, police said.

The accused persons released him and threatened that they would post his pictures and videos on social media if he reported the matter to police, they said.

During investigation, the accused women were arrested, a senior police officer said.

They were produced before the court and two of them have been sent to one-day police remand, they said.

The other women were earlier involved in several cases of honey-trapping.

The extorted amount is yet to be recovered, police said, adding that they are trying to nab the more accused involved in the case.