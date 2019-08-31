AAP group wants ballot papers in DUSU polls    

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two members of the Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing are on a hunger strike demanding that ballot papers be used in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

Undergraduates Rajneesh Tiwari and Hetram Yadav have been on a hunger strike outside the Arts Faculty in North Campus for four days.

The health of the two members of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) is fine, an AAP functionary said.

Tiwari studies at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College while Yadav is a student in Sri Venkateswara College. The two students are also demanding the rollback of a fee hike effected this year in many colleges of the varsity, and a system whereby students who are unable to clear a paper in a semester get to reappear for the exam in the same year.

Presently, such students have to wait for a year and appear for the exam with the next batch, the party functionary said.

The CYSS is likely to skip the DUSU polls this year as AAP is utilising all its resources for the Delhi Assembly polls. The final decision on the matter will be taken in a meeting on September 1.