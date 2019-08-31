DDA’s land pooling plan receives huge response

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Land-owners in 95 villages have come forward to partner with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in pooling of land and developing physical and social infrastructure in the city.

There has been a significant rise in the area of land pooled in the last two months and it is expected that sectors in Zone N, near Bawana, and P-II, near Alipur, will soon become eligible for development under the agency’s Land Pooling Policy, DDA said in a statement on Friday.

The Policy, notified in October 2018, aims to create a new paradigm for urban development in Delhi.

The area of land pooled under the policy has increased from 965 hectares on July 1 to 5,028 hectares on August 30. The land pooled in Zones P-II, N, L and K-I is 1,027 hectares, 2,654 hectares, 1,152 hectares and 195 hectares, respectively, the statement said.

An in-house exercise on mapping of the land pooled is under process.

The maximum participation of landowners is in Sectors 17, 20 and 21 of Zone N and Sector 2 of Zone P-II. These sectors are likely to achieve the minimum threshold of 70 per cent land, it said.

Planning will be taken up for developing these as model sectors on priority, incorporating world-class infrastructure, it said.

DDA has taken up a public outreach programme to educate people and spread awareness about the Policy.

The Land Pooling Policy Portal was launched on February 5, 2019 and will be open until September 6.