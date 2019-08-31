Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University Students' Union polls: ABVP shortlists seven candidates

The ABVP on Friday also organised 'Chhatra Ghar Jana' rallies outside the arts faculty in the North and South campuses.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday shortlisted seven candidates for the September 12 Delhi University Students' Union polls.

The final four candidates will be chosen from these seven. Earlier, there were 10 probables for the polls.

Tushar Dedha, Yogit Rathi, Akshit Dahiya, Pradeep Tanwar, Shivangi Kharaab, Jaideep Maan and Mansi Chauhan were shortlisted on the feedback received from colleges, sources said.

During the rallies, the students' body raised demands such as concessional passes for students in metro, availability of gynaecologists at college health centres, supplementary examination option for under-graduate students and free education for transgenders.

It also demand centralised admission forms for postgraduate hostels, attendance benefits for sports and ECA students, construction of new hostels, rollback of fee hike in colleges and hostels, and student representation in the university academic council.

Last year, the ABVP had won three seats while Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India had won one seat.

