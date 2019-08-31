Home Cities Delhi

Focus on construction sites in effort to combat mosquitoes in Delhi

Published: 31st August 2019

A ‘mosquito terminator’ train to spray insecticide on both sides of rail tracks to prevent growth of mosquito larvae was flagged off on Friday from New Delhi Railway Station. The train carries a truck mounted with a power sprayer.

A ‘mosquito terminator’ train to spray insecticide on both sides of rail tracks to prevent growth of mosquito larvae was flagged off on Friday from New Delhi Railway Station. The train carries a truck mounted with a power sprayer. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday held a meeting with all the departments, agencies, boards, and other stakeholders who were instructed to give special emphasis to construction sites in the government’s efforts to combat vector-borne diseases, as mosquito breeding is common at these sites. 

The minister directed the municipal corporations to ensure that construction sites within their jurisdiction were inspected twice a week.

Earlier this week, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation reported that construction sites had been found to have the highest number of mosquito breeding spots.
Jain directed the medical superintendents of hospitals run by the Delhi government to ensure adequate stocks of Paracetamol and IV fluids for the next three months to be prepared to deal with cases of vector-borne diseases.

The health minister’s meeting comes in the wake of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal giving a call for a major anti-mosquito campaign, which will begin on Sunday.

“Checking our homes and surroundings to ensure that there are no sources of clean stagnant water in which Aedes mosquitoes breed won’t take more than 10 minutes every Sunday. Delhi has controlled dengue and chikungunya very well over the last three years. Let us do even better this time,” the minister said.

Kejriwal also held a meeting with MPs, MLAs and councillors from Delhi at his residence on Friday to discuss the campaign launched by the Delhi government against dengue. The CM sought suggestions and inputs to encourage adoption of the campaign.

