‘I really love Delhi’s energy’, says folk singer Anchal Shrivastava

Hailing from a middle-class family are the sister-brother duo Aanchal and Lakshya, who run the band 'Yatra with Aanchal' that performs folk songs of India and Pakistan along with Sufi numbers that are executed in an ambient style.

Having enthralled audiences at the Unplugged Courtyard in Connaught Place yesterday, the duo will perform at Striker, Gurugram, today and at Raasta, Gurugram, tomorrow. Excerpts from an interview with Aanchal:

How and when did the idea of starting a band hit you?

We started Yatra with Aanchal last October. I am fortunate to have the best 20-year-old next to me. He is someone who brings in the most youth-loved contemporary flavour to songs while I visualise and ensure the songs are grounded to our roots.

Every day, I wake up feeling fresh with music and extremely kicked about starting the day. This, for me, is success.

From where do you procure your folk songs?

Folk songs are original and do not have copyrights. Anyone can make their own rendition of a folk song.

We, as musicians, only rearrange or re-create them, which then becomes our version. For example, take the folk song Dumadum Mast Kalandar, you must have heard a hundred versions of this song.

I grew up listening to folk songs as my mother who hails from UP sang folk songs so much that I would sleep humming them. I feel extremely attached to the genre.

How do you see the acceptability of Sufi music in India?

Sufi is love. A bit of contemporary flavour in Sufi gets people rolling. The best part about India is people are accepting different genres.

Tell us about Yatra Original.

Yatra Original is our dream yatra where we aim to create original songs. Sometimes, creating own original, recording them, video shooting them and then posting them on YouTube.

At others, creating songs for brands that can define them, their style, their identity through lyrics, music and the voice.

We recently associated with jewellery brand Quirksmith wherein we brought their designs come alive through our song Mainu Khul Ke Nacchan De.

This is your fourth visit to Delhi. How is the city audience?

I have some of my most favourite people staying in this city so coming here is unavoidable.

As far as the audiences are concerned, they are melody lovers, but the end story lies in Punjabi song and dance.

I love Delhi’s energy and its acceptance of all styles of music. I have received lots of love from Delhi audiences.

If you were to rate music lovers of cities in terms of understanding music during a show, which will be the top three cities in the world and why?

Mumbai, Chandigarh and Goa, in that order. People are evolving in these cities, and they smile and cry along with us during our performances.

People here are okay with a non-Bollywood performance but they want real good content.

When was the first time that you thought of pursuing music as a career and how did your parents react to this?

I was thinking about it as a career forever in my head. But sometimes your mind gets blocked and rather than focussing on your passion and goals, you start following what the world is doing. I fell prey to it too.

Mom and dad have always loved my singing and felt proud of my music but they never saw it as my profession. I still hear dad say, ‘Music is your passion, what is the future in music?’ I don’t know if he still approves of us being musicians.

