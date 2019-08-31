Lighting at Delhi metro stations to be upgraded

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken the initiative to upgrade the lighting system of all the 126 metro stations of Phase I and Phase II from the conventional lights to a modern LED lighting system.

Notably, there have been several complaints about the dark spots around the Metro stations with cases of snatching, sexual harassment and flashings being reported frequently.

The metro corporation had extensively used LED lighting at Phase-III stations from its inception for conserving energy and also promoting renewable energy.

“All stations of Phase-I & II (145) were provided with conventional fluorescent lighting at the time of their commissioning. However, the existing lighting system is getting replaced with the advent of modern-day LED lighting concept.

DMRC is now planning to cover the stations of Phase-I & II (around 126) with the same LED type of lighting.

Tendering process will take around six months time and thereafter, it is expected to cover all these stations in a year’s time,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson.

Currently, work is under progress to switch to LED lighting at 10 elevated Metro stations of the Red Line, which is likely to be completed in next 2-3 months, he added.

The Delhi Metro undertook the exercise of changing the lighting fixtures from conventional to modern as a pilot project at two underground Metro stations of Rajiv Chowk and Barakhamba Road.

“Based on the feedback at these two stations, the same was introduced at seven other Underground Metro

stations of Yellow Line recently — Kashmere Gate (UG), Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Vishwavidyalaya and New Delhi,” the spokesperson said.