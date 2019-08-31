Home Cities Delhi

Qawwali and Kathak on the first day of Delhi's Mehrauli Monsoon Festival

The first day saw performances by Qawwali singers — Qutbi Brothers, Kathak artist-Rani Khanam and Group and other cultural artists of Sahitya Kala Parishad.

Visitors can enjoy multiple workshops, heritage walks and cultural performances at the three-day festivals in Mehrauli.

Visitors can enjoy multiple workshops, heritage walks and cultural performances at the three-day festivals in Mehrauli. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday inaugurated a three-day Mehrauli Monsoon Festival to promote the area as a travel destination.

“This will give an opportunity to visitors to explore the layered history of Delhi’s oldest surviving habitation. Mehrauli was considered to be Delhi’s monsoon retreat. I urge all Delhiites to celebrate the season in this historic location, exploring its rich culture, ecology and heritage” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the launch of the festival. 

According to the Delhi tourism department, which is organising the festival, visitors can enjoy multiple workshops, heritage walks and cultural performances among other activities across three venues — Aam Bagh, Jahaz Mahal and Jharna.

A special heritage walk organised by history enthusiast Darwesh took curious Delhiites on a journey through old lanes of Mehrauli. Many visitors thronged to the three venues to witness Delhi’s history come alive.

Spread over three core venues in Mehrauli village, the Aam Bagh will showcase local and folk-art forms and host a vibrant Mela, offering a myriad of dishes from the national capital and its surrounding states.

 “Mehrauli is historically important and through this festival we hope that we can magnify that image of the area. The Jharna, Jahaz Mahal and Am Bagh will be a treat for visitors we can assure” said Naresh Yadav, MLA, Mehrauli. 

To facilitate visitors, free shuttle service is being provided from Chattarpur Metro Station to the venue and back.

The three venues of the festival

The Jahaz Mahal is the hub of musical concerts whereas the Jharna will house workshops for visitors. The Aam Bagh will showcase local and folk-art forms and host a vibrant Mela, offering a myriad of dishes.

