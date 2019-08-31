Home Cities Delhi

SFI accuses ABVP of disrupting documentary screening in Delhi's Ambedkar University, police say incident not reported

SFI also alleged that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also vandalised the venue.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The SFI on Friday accused the BJP-backed ABVP of disrupting a documentary screening at the Kashmere Gate campus of the Ambedkar University and making casteist remarks at the event.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) also alleged that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also vandalised the venue.

Police, however, said no such incident was reported.

The SFI on Friday organised the screening a documentary 'Ram Ke Naam', which the ABVP said presented a negative image of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

The BJP-backed students' outfit denied allegations of vandalism.

The event to screen the documentary by Anand Patwardhan was held in solidarity with students of the University of Hyderabad (HCU), who were detained for showing the same documentary, the SFI's Ambedkar University unit said.

"ABVP hooligans barged into the venue and attempted to disrupt the screening. They made casteist remarks and declared that they won't 'allow' the screening to happen," it said.

The SFI said it had completed all prior paperwork required for the screening.

"One of ABVP member began giving a speech about how his Brahman sentiments were hurt because of the screening of the movie. The student community boo-ed him," the outfit claimed.

The dean of student services and the pro-vice-chancellor, who were present there, were asked to instruct ABVP members to move out of the screening venue, the SFI claimed.

The ABVP members switched off the main supply of electricity, it said, adding that police had also entered the campus.

"One of the ABVP members picked up a big table and smashed it on the ground (he was about to smash it on a car)," they claimed.

The movie was screened successfully with eight disruptions, the SFI said.

However, an ABVP functionary said, "The movie depicts the RSS, the VHP as terrorist organisations. Our unit protested against the screening which is our democratic right. We did not indulge in vandalism and violence."

