Together in one frame

Artists Jamini Roy, T Vaikuntam and Akbar Padamsee figure among 62 other leading modern and contemporary artists whose artworks form a part of this exhibition.

The above artwork by Durga Bai is a part of Harvest 2019.

By Express News Service

With an aim to bring diverse artists together on one platform, Payal Kapoor, founder of Delhi’s Arushi Art Gallery, has launched an exhibition titled Harvest 2019.

“Just like any harvesting festival, here too, this is a once-in-a-year celebration of art where we reap the best of the artists,” says Kapoor.

“I personally love artworks by Ram Kumar, Sayed Haider Raza, Paresh Maity, Satish Gupta, but it is very difficult to choose one particular artist from all those included here as I admire them all,” says Kapoor.

Talking about her gradual interest in visual arts, Kapoor, who is formally educated in textile designing, says, “I attended the art classes by renowned artist Rameshwar Broota. It really made me interested in the subject of fine arts. Belonging to a family of collectors was also an added advantage. I totally believe in what Picasso says. That art washes away the dust in our lives. Through my gallery, I hope to take Indian art to greater heights worldwide.”

Curator Suneet Chopra enlists the reasons for bringing these artists to the exhibition.

“These artists are adept in their styles. They have been working very seriously in their preferred themes over a long period of time. Also, we have tried to include artists from various parts of the country in the show.”

Chopra talks about the primary aspects of her curatorial process. “It revolves around the quality of the artwork and the consistency of the artist in producing his art. We also try to understand how his or her artwork is relevant today.”

 At: Arushi Art Gallery

On: September 8-October 10 

