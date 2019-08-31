‘Who is the BJP candidate for Delhi CM?’, AAP's Sanjay Singh asks Vijay Goel 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking it to make its stand clear on the populist schemes recently announced by the Delhi government.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to senior BJP leader Vijay Goel raising the following three questions — “Are you [BJP] in favour of giving 200 units of ree electricity to the people of Delhi?’, ‘Is BJP in favour of waiving the water bill for the people of Delhi?’ and ‘Who is BJP’s CM candidate in the upcoming [Assembly] elections?”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Singh further said that among the leaders of BJP, three people — Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta — are competing to become the national capital’s chief minister.

“Since Vijay Goel is the senior most among these three people, I have written a letter to him asking the three questions,” Singh said.

AAP’s Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Dilip Pandey reached Goel’s public meeting at Mukherjee Nagar and directed the same three questions at him.

The letter comes at a time when the BJP is organising two campaigns against the AAP which include Vijay Goel’s ‘Refund Our Water Money’ campaign against the government’s move to waive past water arrears and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Dilli Bachao Parivartan Yatra’ under which the leader will seek public support for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections and highlight the Arvind Kejriwal government’s failures.

Earlier this month, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced graded waiver of water arrears to consumers in Delhi.

‘Kejriwal is desperate’

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Friday stated that AAP members disrupted his meeting in Mukherjee Nagar. “A FIR has been registered against AAP’s hooliganism and the act just shows the desperation of CM Kejriwal who failed to win a single election after 2015,” Goel said.