Home Cities Delhi

‘Who is the BJP candidate for Delhi CM?’, AAP's Sanjay Singh asks Vijay Goel 

Taking a jibe at the BJP,  Sanjay Singh said that among the leaders of BJP, three people — Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta — are competing to become the national capital’s chief minister.

Published: 31st August 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking it to make its stand clear on the populist schemes recently announced by the Delhi government.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to senior BJP leader Vijay Goel raising the following three questions — “Are you [BJP] in favour of giving 200 units of ree electricity to the people of Delhi?’, ‘Is BJP in favour of waiving the water bill for the people of Delhi?’ and ‘Who is BJP’s CM candidate in the upcoming [Assembly] elections?”

ALSO READ: AAP's Sanjay Singh hits back at former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken's claims

Taking a jibe at the BJP,  Singh further said that among the leaders of BJP, three people — Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta — are competing to become the national capital’s chief minister.

“Since Vijay Goel is the senior most among these three people, I have written a letter to him asking the three questions,” Singh said.

AAP’s Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Dilip Pandey reached Goel’s public meeting at Mukherjee Nagar and directed the same three questions at him. 

The letter comes at a time when the BJP is organising two campaigns against the AAP which include Vijay Goel’s ‘Refund Our Water Money’ campaign against the government’s move to waive past water arrears and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Dilli Bachao Parivartan Yatra’ under which the leader will seek public support for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections and highlight the Arvind Kejriwal government’s failures.

Earlier this month, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced graded waiver of water arrears to consumers in Delhi.

‘Kejriwal is desperate’

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Friday stated that AAP members disrupted his meeting in Mukherjee Nagar. “A FIR has been registered against AAP’s hooliganism and the act just shows the desperation of CM Kejriwal who failed to win a single election after 2015,” Goel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP AAP Delhi Delhi BJP Delhi BJP candidate for CM Sanjay Singh Vijay Goel
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp