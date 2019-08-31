Woman advocate alleges triple talaq by husband in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old Muslim advocate from Delhi has alleged that her husband divorced her through triple talaq after a year of marriage following a mediation hearing at the Parliament Street Police Station.

The woman, Nagma Naaz, a resident of Minto Road and practising as a lawyer at Patiala House Courts, had approached the Women Cell three months ago, complaining against her husband Nadeem Khan, the accused, on a dowry-related matter. Khan is also an advocate. According to Nagma, on Thursday, post hearing at the Women Cell, Nadeem and she got involved in an argument outside the premises of the Women Cell.

“Later, Nadeem lost his temper and pronounced triple talaq. I objected but he started beating me on face, forehead and tried to strangulate me. When my father tried to stop him, Nadeem beat him as well,” Nagma said.

Gufran Afridi, a relative of Nagma, added that she and her father were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where they were given treatment.

An FIR on the matter was registered on Friday at the Parliament Street Police Station.