All vehicles in Delhi to sport colour code stickers by October

The plan is to keep a check on air pollution, especially in winters when a particular type of vehicle can be banned.

NEW DELHI: The apex court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority on Thursday said all vehicles in Delhi-NCR should have colour-coded stickers and High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by October.

The colour-codes will help in identifying vehicles based on their hologram— light blue colour sticker will be applicable for petrol and CNG vehicles, while diesel-run vehicles will have orange sticker. The plan is to keep a check on air pollution, especially in winters when a particular type of vehicle can be banned.

“The EPCA would like to get Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to notify the options and time-frame under which they will ensure that all old four-wheelers get the colour-coded stickers and HSRP,” CSE director general and EPCA member Sunita Narain said.

