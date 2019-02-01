VVIP chopper scam: Businessman Rajeev Saxena sent to four-day ED custody

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Thursday granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) 4-day custody of extradited Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, who was wanted in connection with the AugustaWestland or the VVIP chopper deal case.

Saxena was picked up by Dubai authorities early on Wednesday in connection with the R3,600 crore chopper money laundering case and was deported to India in the evening.

The ED had sought 8-day custody of Saxena. However, Special Judge Arvind Kumar only allowed the agency four days to take the businessman into custody and question him in connection with the chopper deal. During the hearing, the lawyer representing the chopper deal accused claimed that his client was suffering from cancer.

However, the agency said that his medical condition needed to be verified. British national Christian James Michel, a co-accused and alleged middleman in the chopper deal case, was extradited from Dubai to India last December. He is currently in judicial custody.

Saxena’s lawyers alleged that no extradition proceedings were started against him in the UAE and he was not allowed to access his family or lawyers while being sent to India.