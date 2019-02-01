Home Cities Delhi

Centre allocates Rs 1,112 crore for Delhi in Interim Budget

The Delhi government was given Rs 472 crore as central assistance in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament.

Published: 01st February 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre Friday allocated Rs 1,112 crore for Delhi in the Union Budget, while keeping its share in central taxes and duties unchanged.

The Delhi government was given Rs 472 crore as central assistance in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament.

In the previous Budget, the Centre had allotted a total of 790 crores.

The central assistance to the city government was Rs 499.99 crore.

In the Interim Budget, Rs 10 crore has also been given to the AAP government for paying enhanced compensation to the 1984 riot victims.

The same amount had been given in the 2018-19 Budget.

Apart from this, the grant for the Delhi Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.

The city government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had been demanding that the share in central taxes and duties for it be increased.

According to it, Delhi's share in central taxes has remained static at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Union Budget Interim Budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp