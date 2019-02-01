Delhi High Court rejects plea to advance hearing on JNMF issue

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the Central government's plea for getting an early hearing on the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) application challenging the eviction notice issued by the government.

The court said the matter will be heard on February 19, the next date fixed for hearing on January 23.

The JNMF has challenged the October 2018 eviction notice.

The Central government on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court for getting an early hearing on the issue.

The government said the JNMF was in possession of the property due to the court's stay order.

The hearing must be advanced or the authorities should be allowed to proceed under law against the JNMF, the government said.

Earlier, the court had stayed the estate officer's notice to vacate the premises.

The JNMF, in its plea, alleged that the proceedings initiated by the Estate Officer was designed to destroy Nehru's legacy and contributions and attempted to create a new narrative.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund formally came into being on August 17, 1964 under the chairmanship of Dr S. Radhakrishnan, the then President of India, and is located at Teen Murti House.

The Fund had been asked to vacate the Teen Murti Bhavan saying that Nehru Memorial Museum Library (NMML) is in "dire need of space". It has been alleged that the Memorial Fund is occupying the premises "without any authority of law".