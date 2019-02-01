Demolition over, slum dwellers out in Delhi's cold

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raj Kumari is trying hard to find her children’s school books and uniforms among the rubble that now fills the demolished slum cluster at Jor Bagh, near Safdarjung Airport.

Her three children, studying in an NDMC school, are unable to attend classes since Wednesday after the shanties were demolished by the Railways.

Most of the shanty dwellers have been living here for over two decades and they claim that they were not given any prior notice about the demolition drive. Many of them say they were intimated verbally only a night before the bulldozers were brought in.

On Thursday, the men and the women scourged through the rubble to gather their belongings, food materials and cash. Others showed photocopies of their documents, which had slum colony as their addresses, to show that they were legitimately living for years.

Left with no place to even walk around, the residents slept among the ruins on Wednesday night. Many complain that their kids kept shivering through the night as even their blankets are lost after the demolition drive.

“They just came at 9 in the morning and gave us no time. First, they said they will not demolish and put up some boundaries, but then suddenly our homes were razed to the ground. They didn’t even give us time to collect our things. My tin can which had flour was also crushed... How will I make food now?” asks a bewildered Shanti, who is in her sixties and says she came to this area from her village in Sitapur, UP with her family 40 years ago.

Gopal Dubey, 50, says when he confronted the officials on no notice being served to the families, they rebuffed him saying whether the slum dwellers “gave any notice before occupying the land”. “They said we have occupied it illegally and they are just taking it back. If they wanted to raze it, they could have waited for one more month when the summer sets in.” Dubey plans to knock the doors of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The land in question belongs to the Railways and is just adjacent to the railway line. “We give legal notice before removing unauthorised construction. All procedures are followed when undertaking any demolition,” Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar asserts.

While the women sell ropes and ‘naada’ (draw string) in Sarojini Nagar market, the men sell potted plants to owners of bungalows and nearby houses in Jor Bagh. “They told us to look for another accommodation, but we just earn Rs 200-300 per day by selling these and can barely manage food. How will we rent a room for Rs 5,000? We will have to go to some shelter home,” says Geeta.

Middle-aged Sanu considers herself lucky to have gathered belongings before the demolition. Her main concern is her son’s preparation of Class 12 Board exams in March. “How will he study now? We want him to do well but I am worried that now he won’t be able to study without a roof over our heads,” she rues.