Drop in wind speed leads to very poor air, no respite for 2-3 days  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Thursday with concentration of harmful pollutants in city’s ambient air going up. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 359, in ‘very poor’ category, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while anything between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

Wind speed dropped from four kilometre per hour to two kmph, which also slowed down the dispersion of pollutants trapped in air. The CPCB said two areas of Shadipur and Sonia Vihar recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while the air pollution level was in the ‘very poor’ category in 30 others.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micron) was recorded at 196 and the PM10 level was recorded at 326.

In National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality while Gurugram recorded poor air quality, the CPCB data showed.

“Other weather conditions remain more or less same except that wind speed decreased from 4 kmph to 2.9 kmph as expected. Since the speed drop is substantial, it has slowed down the dispersion. The AQI will continue to remain in very poor category in next two days. If it rains whose probability is equally poised in either way, air quality will go to moderate,” according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

Meanwhile,overcast skies prevailed with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.