Adarsh Gill offers a perfect wear for tea parties

The Indian fashion industry veteran Adarsh Gill whose aesthetics skillfully marry the embroidery techniques of the East with the silhouettes of the West, has launched her New Tea Party Collection.

Published: 01st February 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Consisting of wide, flared out skirt section with box pleats, short-sleeveed tops and dresses, the collection has been designed with the 1950’s-era as inspiration — the kind of clothes that were worn by the iconic Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn and Fiona Campbell. Gill has managed to achieve a perfect balance of old Hollywood elegance with comfort and practicality in the androgynous designs of her new collection. With the use of sequins, Gill has embraced the feminine form in her pieces, making these a perfect wear for a tea party.

The 1950’s was a time of great change in the fashion industry, when new fabrics and techniques were invented, so were new shapes and silhouettes that had not been seen before.  

The collection is designed for the modern woman who likes her clothes to be sophisticated and yet have a fun vibe to them. The collection is available online (www.adarshgill.com) as well as The Qutub Boulevard (Mehrauli) in New Delhi and Sugra Manzil (Colaba) in Mumbai.

TAGS
Adarsh Gill

