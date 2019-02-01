Home Cities Delhi

Give authentic figures on Ridge demarcation: NGT

It granted a month to the revenue department and forest officials to inform it about the actual status of encroachments and the time needed for ridge demarcation.

Published: 01st February 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

The NGT also warned of imposing a cost of  Rs5,000 per day. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NGT admonished the Delhi revenue department for not filing proper figures on land encroachments in Southern Ridge, and directed it to submit right information.

The tribunal expressed surprise that the revenue department was coming out with different figures each time and it was not clear how much time was needed to carry out the demarcation work in the ridge area. 
“What we propose is that we want authentic and complete info on work which remains to be done. Tell us how much time is required. We don’t want ‘tamasha’ (drama) that you are filing in bits and pieces. Same for forest department. 

“We want authentic and complete info on work which remains to be done tell us how much time is required,” the NGT bench observed.

It granted a month to the revenue department and forest officials to inform it about the actual status of encroachments and the time needed for ridge demarcation.

The NGT also warned of imposing a cost of  Rs5,000 per day, if the needful is not done before March 1, on the authorities till the work is complete as the matter was pending before it for the last six years.

The tribunal had earlier summoned the principal chief conservator of forests and the revenue secretary to inform it about the reasons for delay in demarcation of forest land in Southern Ridge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGT Delhi encroachment Southern ridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp