Give authentic figures on Ridge demarcation: NGT

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NGT admonished the Delhi revenue department for not filing proper figures on land encroachments in Southern Ridge, and directed it to submit right information.

The tribunal expressed surprise that the revenue department was coming out with different figures each time and it was not clear how much time was needed to carry out the demarcation work in the ridge area.

“What we propose is that we want authentic and complete info on work which remains to be done. Tell us how much time is required. We don’t want ‘tamasha’ (drama) that you are filing in bits and pieces. Same for forest department.

It granted a month to the revenue department and forest officials to inform it about the actual status of encroachments and the time needed for ridge demarcation.

The NGT also warned of imposing a cost of Rs5,000 per day, if the needful is not done before March 1, on the authorities till the work is complete as the matter was pending before it for the last six years.

The tribunal had earlier summoned the principal chief conservator of forests and the revenue secretary to inform it about the reasons for delay in demarcation of forest land in Southern Ridge.