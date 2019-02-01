Hands that feed cops, Delhi governemnt staff are women

By Express News Service

Much unknown and away from the public gaze there are three exclusively women run canteens in the Capital. While Dastarkhwan run by Ekta Self Help Group (SHG) in Jamia Millia Islamia has been talked about a lot, there is one in Delhi Secretariat and the other at the Police headquarters (PHQ), both of which are operated by Stri Shakti, giving women, who were either house wives or house helps, an opportunity to come at par with their male counterparts.

Stri Shakti is a National and State level ISO 9000-2001 organisation which focuses on women empowerment. The Stri Shakti canteen at Delhi Secretariat was launched in 2009 under Delhi government’s flagship programme called Mission Convergence.

In a perfectly draped sari with an apron over it, Shobha Bhandari, who currently works at PHQ, always carries a vibrant smile. She was introduced to Stri Shakti in 2009 when her husband, who was running errands at the Delhi Secretariat, witnessed that the canteen was run by women.Post a brief introduction, Bhandari soon found herself learning the tricks of the trade.

Women staff working in the kitchen at Stri Shakti Canteen at the Delhi Secretariat,

“When I was a house wife, all I knew about South Indian cuisine was limited to dosa. Today, we make almost everything that is listed in the menu. Working over here has given me the much needed exposure, from learning to cook various items to interacting with various people, something that couldn’t have been possible had I still been at home,” said Bhandari proudly, who, post working at the Secretariat was shifted to PHQ in March 2018.

For Bhandari, working here has boosted her self confidence. “Staying at home, we would usually deal with problems staying indoors only, but now I have confidence to approach others for help as well. And, even with the society reeking with fear, I have gained the strength and courage to fight every situation. I can’t say for others but I have seen myself change for good,” said Bhandari, who believes that it is not just any job but something that has given them the much needed recognition and dignity along with the knowledge in terms of politics. She believes that she has more knowledge about the world than her husband.

With around 13 women working at PHQ, it has become an extended family for all. With the safety being an issue for all women, pick up and drop services are also provided. And amidst such a wholesome work environment, Aarti who currently works on the reception at PHQ, is also to pursuing her B Com from School of Open Learning, Delhi University, post which she desires to work for a bank. She started working here immediately after her 12 exams and her experience has been an invigorating one.

“After my 10 am to 5 pm shift I go back home and attend tuition classes from 7 pm to 9 pm. This place has given me the much needed experience, how to interact with the customers and how to handle certain situations,” said Aarti, who lives with her parents and two siblings. Keeping the atmosphere in mind, her parents have given her permission to work only with Srti Shakti.

At the Secretariat, where there are around 25 women, Preeti Dawar takes care of the credit. She was one of the few who joined the team in 2009 after the canteen was started. A proud mother, she was able to educate her only daughter by working at the canteen. “Since I wasn’t educated enough, it was through Stri Shakti that I was engaged even before the canteen started, that made education an option for my daughter. Today, she is a book editor and nothing makes me more proud,” shares Dawar, unable to hold her tears.

Dawar gets a tight hug from her colleague Sheetal Pujari (in charge of the kitchen) who calls her Sasu maa (mother-in-law) and said, “We are a family and we work as one. I call her Sasu and the rest of the staff calls me Maa (mother). I left Mumbai to join the team here and since then we have stick together as a family.”

Adding to it, Dawar said, “There are designations but no one is reluctant to work. If there is staff shortage or a party that has to be arranged, everyone pitches in. At times there are personal problem and we all pitch in to help. If women don’t understand each other, then who will.”

The environment is similar in the kitchen in Jamia’s Dastarkhwan. While there are new joinees, the more experienced ones hold down the fort. With tongs in her hand, Rajni flips the rotis as order for more comes in. Rajni worked as a house help before joining the team in Jamia.

“I heard from someone that they were looking for people and I was examined for few days, after which there was no looking back. It wasn’t so smooth earlier, but now things are smooth. We don’t have any issues, we are well taken care of and the atmosphere is such that you really want to continue being a part of it,” said Rajni who lives with her husband and two children.

Rooman Towhid, who is one of the two in charge at the canteen, looks back at the initial days when people thought that women won’t be able to run a place on such a huge scale. Even the big suppliers were doubtful and reluctant to supply goods to us.

“It was no doubt difficult when we started out but today we believe that we have made our point. Over the time we had offers from other universities as well but we are trying to make this one a strong hold before venturing into others,” said Towhid, happy that they have carved a niche of their own.