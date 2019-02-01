Noose tightens: Court asks CBI to expedite probe against Jagdish Tytler

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI was asked by a court to expedite probe into an anti-Sikh riots case in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was given clean chit. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Amit Arora was informed by the CBI that a lie detector test of businessman Abhishek Verma was conducted but that report could not be finalised.

Directing the Forensic Science Laboratory to finalise the report, the court listed the matter for hearing on March 8. On its part, the CBI informed the court that it had received some queries from Canada. The court had earlier asked the CBI to approach the Canadian High Commission for information as a key witness in the case resides there.

The case pertains to the riots at Gurdwara Pulbangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984. The victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI’s closure reports in the case.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka has claimed one of the key witnesses was being sent to Canada, allegedly at the behest of Tytler. Phoolka had claimed that Tytler had dispatched Narinder, the son of witness Surinder Singh, to Canada to put pressure for changing statement.

In June 2015, Verma had deposed before the CBI that Tytler told him in 2008 that he had met the then prime minister Manmohan Singh after which he got a clean chit from the CBI. Verma claimed Tytler told him that a deal was struck and a hefty amount was paid to a witness.

The CBI’s move seeking permission to conduct polygraph test on Tytler and Verma had come in view of the court’s December 4, 2015 order in which it mentioned that the test may be conducted, if required.

Tytler had refused to appear for the polygraph test.

Controversy thy name

Recently, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal had protested the presence of Tytler during newly-appointed Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit’s first day at the office. The 74-year-old anti-Sikh riots accused was seen in the front row at the event. Later, Dikshit had defended the presence of Tytler at the event, saying that he had the right to be present in his capacity of a Congress worker.