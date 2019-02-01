Home Cities Delhi

Noose tightens: Court asks CBI to expedite probe against Jagdish Tytler

The CBI was asked by a court to expedite probe into an anti-Sikh riots case in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was given clean chit.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jagdish Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI was asked by a court to expedite probe into an anti-Sikh riots case in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was given clean chit. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Amit Arora was informed by the CBI that a lie detector test of businessman Abhishek Verma was conducted but that report could not be finalised.

Directing the Forensic Science Laboratory to finalise the report, the court listed the matter for hearing on March 8. On its part, the CBI informed the court that it had received some queries from Canada. The court had earlier asked the CBI to approach the Canadian High Commission for information as a key witness in the case resides there.

The case pertains to the riots at Gurdwara Pulbangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984. The victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI’s closure reports in the case.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka has claimed one of the key witnesses was being sent to Canada, allegedly at the behest of Tytler. Phoolka had claimed that Tytler had dispatched Narinder, the son of witness Surinder Singh, to Canada to put pressure for changing statement.

In June 2015, Verma had deposed before the CBI that Tytler told him in 2008 that he had met the then prime minister Manmohan Singh after which he got a clean chit from the CBI. Verma claimed Tytler told him that a deal was struck and a hefty amount was paid to a witness.

The CBI’s move seeking permission to conduct polygraph test on Tytler and Verma had come in view of the court’s December 4, 2015 order in which it mentioned that the test may be conducted, if required. 
Tytler had refused to appear for the polygraph test.

Controversy thy name
Recently, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal had protested the presence of Tytler during newly-appointed Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit’s first day at the office. The 74-year-old anti-Sikh riots accused was seen in the front row at the event. Later, Dikshit had  defended the presence of Tytler at the event, saying that he had the right to be present in his capacity of a Congress worker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Jagdish Tytler Anti-sikh riot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp