Now, get your firearm licences online

Published: 01st February 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday launched an online system, which would enable residents to apply and upload documents required for obtaining firearm licences and availing other related services.
Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik launched the facility, which can be availed by paying a fee online through a payment gateway or through point-of-sale (POS) at a licensing unit. 

“This would also reduce repetitive paper work at the Licensing Unit,” Patnaik said during the launch. The system links all 15 districts and the licensing unit for online processing. 

The ‘Online E-Arms Licensing System’ will let people apply for the renewal of existing arms licences, extension of area validity, registration of arms licences issued from other states and addition or conversion of weapon(s). 

The system has been designed, developed and implemented after consultations with the stake-holders and IT professionals.     

“The licensing unit has the onerous task of not only granting licences but also ensuring that all the licence conditions are strictly enforced,” the Delhi Police said in a statement. 

Making it simpler
TAGS
Amulya Patnaik Firearm license

