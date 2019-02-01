‘Pre-colonial india had a much plural outlook’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Author Saikat Majumdar grew up in artistically charge atmosphere — both his parents loved literature and the arts. Educated in India and the US, completing an MFA in Creative Writing and a Ph.D. in literature, he taught in Canada and the US for several years, most recently at Stanford, before returning to India to teach literature and creative writing at Ashoka University. He has recently come up with his new book The Scent of God, that has got rave reviews. Excerpts from an interview:

When did you decide to pen The Scent of God?

I have been fascinated by the figure of the adolescent boy since my last novel, The Firebird. The growing child’s perspective is one of unknown joys and terrors, which is great material for art. Growing up is fascinating – more so when it happens in the intimate communal space of a boarding school – and even more so when this space is defined by the principles of monastic celibacy.

Have you experienced an all-boys’ boarding school to have chosen the subject?

Yes, I spent five years in an all-male boarding school. The story is invented by the world and is culled from memory. Memory also retains the fragrant mix of music and incense, white and saffron, discipline and punish, beating and loving touch that made up this universe. Again, I feel chosen by the subject rather than the other way around. The world that gripped my imagination brought strange things together. Life in a monastic boarding is a magnetic bundle of contradictions.

Is our country waking up to such relationships as mentioned in the book?

I would very much like to think so, and the reality around us would suggest the same. The recent decriminalization of same-sex intimacy under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code is a huge victory, though social and attitudinal changes usually take longer than legal reform. Much of the prejudice against same-sex relationships, as scholars have pointed out, really is our inheritance of English Victorian morality. Pre-colonial India had a much more plural and richly celebratory attitude towards different kinds of desire and relationships, as evident in our mythologies and religious stories.

How much time do you think will it take us to not consider these relationships taboo?

These changes happen in infinite layers, through infinite nooks and crannies of society. There are big events like the decriminalization of homosexuality, but larger changes are both visible and invisible, tangible and intangible at the same time.

Monastic celibacy to you is…

A powerful ideology of denial and deprivation. A longing for a great positive through a long string of negatives. Denial of one of the most significant means of human communication – sex, with the hope of a transcendental connection with the world and perhaps if something lies beyond? Also, an identification of sex with heterosexuality — avowed distance from the opposite sex. But it involves members of the same sex in an intimate communal living — what kinds of bond does this involve?