RTI reduced to a joke with queries on PM’s degree: Delhi University to High Court

It had said the information was held in a fiduciary capacity and was exempt from disclosure under the RTI Act.  

Published: 01st February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Thursday told the high court that the Right to Information (RTI) Act was reduced to a “joke”, as it had drawn bulk queries seeking records of all students who had passed BA examination in 1978, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The submission was made before Justice A J Bhambhani, who fixed the matter for hearing on February 4.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for DU, said, “The RTI Act has been reduced to a joke with such queries. Degrees of two public functionaries were sought. One is of the honourable prime minister and the other is of a minister.”

Citing some provisions of the RTI Act, Mehta said personal information is never to be given unless there is some public interest. “This (Act) cannot be used for some extraneous reasons,” he said giving an overview of the issue to the judge who was new to the matter.

He also said these degrees were already in the public domain at different forums and there was nothing to hide but “we should not reduce the Act to this level”.

The court was hearing the DU’s plea challenging a direction from the Central Information Commission (CIC) to allow inspection of the university’s records of all students who had passed BA examination in 1978.

The CIC had directed the DU to allow inspection of records related to all the students who had passed BA degree in 1978, the year in which, according to the university, Modi had also cleared the examination.
The CIC rejected the contention of the varsity’s central public information officer that it was a third party personal information, saying it finds “neither merit, nor legality” in it.

The court had on January 23, 2017 put on hold the operation of the CIC order. In the affidavit filed through the central government’s standing counsel Arun Bhardwaj, the DU had earlier said the result of a student once declared is accessible only to that student and is “personal” to him or her.

The varsity had said that disclosure of exam results of all the students could lead to “public embarrassment” of some or may cause “disturbance” of his or her routine life. It had said the information was held in a fiduciary capacity and was exempt from disclosure under the RTI Act.  

