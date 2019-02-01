Sharing the magic of the golden amber

By Express News Service

Creed’s latest fragrance for women,White Amber is a celebration of the precious stone – amber – as treasured as the mother of pearl, ivory or coral.

White Amber, Les Royales Exclusives’ latest jewel is a fruity-floral scent featuring a bouquet of fruit, jasmine and benzoin combined with rich amber and Indian sandalwood. White Amber pays homage to golden amber, a precious resinous ingredient long used in jewellery and perfumery.

Amber has historically been one of the world’s most highly-prized treasures known for its beauty as well as its healing and life force energies. Crafted from handpicked ingredients by sixth-generation master perfumer Olivier Creed, White Amber marks the sixth fragrance in Les Royales Exclusives Collection.

Priced at `32,300 for 75 ml, White Amber is available at Creed’s flagship store in The Chanakya.