Home Cities Delhi

Sharing the magic of the golden amber

Creed’s latest fragrance for women,White Amber is a celebration of the precious stone – amber – as treasured as the mother of pearl, ivory or coral. 

Published: 01st February 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Creed’s latest fragrance for women,White Amber is a celebration of the precious stone – amber – as treasured as the mother of pearl, ivory or coral. 

White Amber, Les Royales Exclusives’ latest jewel is a fruity-floral scent featuring a bouquet of fruit, jasmine and benzoin combined with rich amber and Indian sandalwood. White Amber pays homage to golden amber, a precious resinous ingredient long used in jewellery and perfumery.

Amber has historically been one of the world’s most highly-prized treasures known for its beauty as well as its healing and life force energies. Crafted from handpicked ingredients by sixth-generation master perfumer Olivier Creed, White Amber marks the sixth fragrance in Les Royales Exclusives Collection.
Priced at `32,300 for 75 ml, White Amber is available at Creed’s flagship store in The Chanakya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
White Amber

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp