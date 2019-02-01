Think quintet, feather boas, disco balls and be ready to dance

By Express News Service

Are you ready to put dancing shoes on? The Piano Man Jazz Club and Vasundhara Vee have organised The Soirée, A classic dance ball, set in an ambiance borrowed from the 20’s prohibition era. Think live quintet, feather boas, disco balls and an ‘all you can dance’ experience.

Vasundhara Vidalur has been an active contributor to the movement that have brought back RnB, Soul and Jazz into clubs and young people’s playlists in India.

The sound palette Vasundhara creates has been adopted by many top fashion designers. She has performed for and been styled by Ravi Bajaj, Ashish N Soni, Suneet Varma at their fashion shows and has also performed at the Wills Lifestyle Fashion Week Finale 2013.

So, put your dancing shoes on and join in for a classic Dance Ball at The Piano Man Jazz Club and groove to Vasundhara’s powerful voice which treads through the waters of Jazz, RnB, Soul, Funk, and Blue.

The Soirée, A classic dance ball will take place on February 2, 9 pm to 12 am at The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6-7/22 Safdarjung Enclave Market.