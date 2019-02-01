‘This work of art was born from a worrisome reality’

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Artist Satish Gupta and French Impressionist Claude Monet share something in common. It’s the sacred ground of meditative adventure they both set out on, of course, a century apart, along the same beach of Normandy, France, to paint against the backdrop of the roaring water and the silent shore. They both experienced a rare creative gratification that only mavericks like them can boast of. In his new art show tilted Roaring Sea. Still Mind, Gupta reminisces the intense experience of standing in the same place as the legendary Monet and letting his paintbrush move effortlessly inspired by the latter’s legacy.

Gupta’s friend had driven him to that beach. What happened next greatly moved him. “As I started sketching, the sea became very rough and stormy. I was deeply involved in my drawing when I noticed my friend sitting cross-legged on the beach, facing the furious waves unperturbed. Seeing the tumultuous sea and a mind deep in meditation, oblivious to the danger around, prompted me to create works for this new exhibition,” says Gupta.

This large-scale showcase of Gupta’s impressions includes 13 sculptures, 10 collages, 15 large paintings and about 125 drawings and calligraphic works with haikus. This comes as a collateral show to India Art Fair, and also sees the launch of the book titled Zen Whispers, by the artist.

Gupta’s greatest blessing is felt in the way his hands move on the canvas. It’s a miracle to see the journey it takes every time he sits to paint. “I am in love with life. I see my mind, body and soul as miracles that allow me to create freely,” he says, adding, “This particular work, however, is born from a worrisome reality, with the stormy sea and the roaring waves acting as metaphors for the chaotic state of our world today, governed by insensitive people who are drunk with power and are indifferent to the rapidly deteriorating environment.”

Only if we were able to channelise into the strengths of our clam mind, would we realise that all answers lie within, he says.Currently, Gupta is working on the five elements of nature that govern life. This stems from his concern about global warming. But before he puts that out for everyone to see, he says he needs a short vacation to disengage. Towards the end of last year, he created a 1.6 km long canvas along a beach in Pondicherry, perhaps the longest painting in the world. “I need a break now,” he says letting out a deep breath. That’s all for now. Roaring Sea. Still Mind: On view till February 3, from 11 am to 8 pm, India Habitat Center.